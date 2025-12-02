SSC GD 2026 Notification Released: Check Eligibility, Vacancies and Exam Dates

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially begun the registration process for the 2026 GD Constable Recruitment, inviting applications for 25,487 vacancies across various forces, including the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), and Assam Rifles (Rifleman GD).

All selected candidates will receive a Level-3 pay scale ranging from ₹21,700 to ₹69,100. Interested candidates who have passed Class 10 (Matriculation) from a recognized board can apply online through the official SSC website — ssc.gov.in

. The SSC GD Constable 2026 exam is tentatively scheduled between February and April 2026.

SSC GD Constable 2026: Vacancy Details

Out of the total 25,487 vacancies, 23,467 are reserved for male candidates and 2,020 for female candidates. The category-wise distribution is as follows:

SC: 3,702

ST: 2,313

OBC: 5,765

EWS: 2,605

UR (General): 11,102

Selected candidates will be appointed to various forces, including:

BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, Assam Rifles, and Secretariat Security Force (SSF).

SSC Constable Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Application Start Date: Open now

Last Date to Apply: December 31, 2025 (11:00 PM)

Last Date for Fee Payment: January 1, 2026

Correction Window: January 8 to January 10, 2026 (11:00 PM)

Exam Date (Tentative): February – April 2026

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed Class 10 from a recognized board or university.

Age Limit: 18 to 23 years as of the cutoff date.

SC/ST: Up to 5 years relaxation

OBC/Ex-Servicemen: Up to 3 years relaxation

NCC Certificate Holders: Eligible for an additional 5% incentive.

An Ex-Serviceman refers to anyone who has served in any rank — combatant or non-combatant — in the Regular Army, Navy, or Air Force of India under specified conditions.

How to Apply for SSC GD Constable 2026

Candidates applying for the first time must complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) process on the SSC website.

Step-by-Step Process:

Visit the official website — ssc.gov.in

Complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) if you haven’t already.

Log in using your User ID and Password.

Click on the “SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2026” link.

Fill out the online application form carefully.

Pay the ₹100 application fee (female, SC, ST, and Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempted).

Submit the form and download the confirmation for future reference.

Key Highlights