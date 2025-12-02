Tripura Holidays 2026: Govt Announces Two Extra Holidays for Employees

The State Government has officially declared its holiday list for the year 2026, adding two new holidays for government employees. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Manik Saha, the decision has been made to offer more convenience to public sector staff.

According to the notified calendar, Lakshmi Puja will be observed on Sunday, October 25, 2026. Since the festival falls on a regular weekly off, the government has declared Monday, October 26, 2026, as a substitute holiday. This move is aimed at ensuring full participation by employees in religious observances and spending quality time with their families.

Similarly, Diwali, falling on Sunday, November 8, 2026, will be followed by a holiday on Monday, November 9, 2026. The additional day off has been granted to ensure that the festival celebrations are not curtailed on account of routine work commitments.

According to officials, these compensatory holidays demonstrate how important it is for the administration to preserve the cultural traditions of the region while still balancing professional and personal life. Government employees have welcomed this revised list of holidays in 2026, saying it is a step toward employee-friendly governance.

Also read: Andhra Pradesh School Holidays December 2025: Full Schedule