Andhra Pradesh School Holidays December 2025: Full Schedule

Students in Andhra Pradesh are set to enjoy a festive break in December 2025, with holidays for Christmas and weather-related closures. Parents and students are advised to stay updated with official school notifications to confirm the final dates.

The state-wide Christmas holiday will be observed on 25 December 2025, during which all government and private schools will remain closed. In addition, many Christian-minority schools plan an extended holiday from 21 December to 28 December 2025, allowing students to celebrate the festival, participate in community events, and spend time with family.

Some private schools may also provide 1–3 extra holidays based on their own academic schedules.

Due to recent cyclone conditions, certain districts have already declared weather-related holidays:

1 December 2025 – Schools closed in Tirupati, Nellore, and Annamayya districts

Andhra Pradesh December 2025 School Holidays (Expected)

1 December 2025 – Weather-related holiday in some districts due to cyclone

21–28 December 2025 – Extended Christmas break in Christian-minority schools

25 December 2025 – Official Christmas holiday for all schools

Private schools – May include 1–3 additional holidays depending on school management

December 2025 promises a cheerful and refreshing break for students in Andhra Pradesh. Families are encouraged to follow official school notices for any changes and enjoy the festive and winter holidays safely.

Also read: Christmas 2025: Importance, Traditions, and Global Holiday Observance