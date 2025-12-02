Hyderabad Set for Global Summit 2025: Full Schedule and Vision 2047 Launch
The Telangana state government is making massive arrangements for the prestigious Global Summit, scheduled to be held on December 8 and 9 at Future City. Top policymakers, global industry leaders, technology experts, and cultural representatives are expected to participate in the two-day mega event. A tentative schedule released by officials outlines a packed lineup of plenary sessions, breakout discussions, cultural showcases, and networking programs.
Day 1: December 8 (Monday)
1:00 PM – 2:30 PM
- Inaugural Plenary Session and Vision–2047 Exhibition
- Perini Dance Performance
3:00 PM – 4:00 PM
- Net-Zero Plenary (Speakers: Rajat Gupta, Amitabh Kant, Anuradha Ghosh)
- Breakout Sessions: IT–Frontier Tech / Semiconductors / Aerospace–Defense
4:10 PM – 5:00 PM
- DeepTech and AI Plenary
- Just Transition / ZEV–Circular Economy / Australia Session
5:15 PM – 6:15 PM
- Human Development Plenary
- Talent Mobility / Future City–Higher Education / Canada Session
6:30 PM – 7:30 PM
- Asia Nations Session
- SHG Credit–Gig Economy / Women Entrepreneurs / Agri Value Chain
7:30 PM – 8:30 PM
- Networking and Cultural Segment
From 8:30 PM onwards
- Gala Dinner
- Kommu Koya Dance and Concert by M.M. Keeravani
Day 2: December 9 (Tuesday)
9:30 AM – 10:00 AM
- Opening with Veena Instrumental Performance
10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
- Social Compact Plenary
- Topics: Sports / Musi Blue–Green Economy / Affordable Housing
11:10 AM – 12:00 PM
- Startup Economy in the Age of AI
- Urban Core Connectivity / Logistics Corridors / Financing Models
12:15 PM – 1:15 PM
- Special Area Planning
- R&D Hub Strategy / Investments / Trillion-Dollar Sectors
1:15 PM – 2:15 PM
Lunch Break
2:30 PM – 3:30 PM
- 3-Trillion Economy Plenary (NITI Aayog CEO)
- Single Window 2.0 / Bharat Future City / GCCs
3:45 PM – 4:45 PM
- Investment Magnet Session
- PPP Models / Global Investments / Green Bonds
4:45 PM – 5:45 PM
- Media and Entertainment Plenary (Speakers: Riteish Deshmukh, Rishab Shetty, Sukumar, and others)
6:00 PM – 7:00 PM
- Closing Plenary – Vision 2047 Launch
- With Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and NITI Aayog CEO
7:00 PM
- Grand Finale – Drone Show
From 7:30 PM onwards
- Gussadi Dance Performance and Fusion Music Gala Dinner