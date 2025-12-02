Hyderabad Set for Global Summit 2025: Full Schedule and Vision 2047 Launch

Dec 02, 2025, 11:46 IST
- Sakshi Post

The Telangana state government is making massive arrangements for the prestigious Global Summit, scheduled to be held on December 8 and 9 at Future City. Top policymakers, global industry leaders, technology experts, and cultural representatives are expected to participate in the two-day mega event. A tentative schedule released by officials outlines a packed lineup of plenary sessions, breakout discussions, cultural showcases, and networking programs.

Day 1: December 8 (Monday)

1:00 PM – 2:30 PM

  • Inaugural Plenary Session and Vision–2047 Exhibition
  • Perini Dance Performance

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

  • Net-Zero Plenary (Speakers: Rajat Gupta, Amitabh Kant, Anuradha Ghosh)
  • Breakout Sessions: IT–Frontier Tech / Semiconductors / Aerospace–Defense

4:10 PM – 5:00 PM

  • DeepTech and AI Plenary
  • Just Transition / ZEV–Circular Economy / Australia Session

5:15 PM – 6:15 PM

  • Human Development Plenary
  • Talent Mobility / Future City–Higher Education / Canada Session

6:30 PM – 7:30 PM

  • Asia Nations Session
  • SHG Credit–Gig Economy / Women Entrepreneurs / Agri Value Chain

7:30 PM – 8:30 PM

  • Networking and Cultural Segment

From 8:30 PM onwards

  • Gala Dinner
  • Kommu Koya Dance and Concert by M.M. Keeravani

Day 2: December 9 (Tuesday)

9:30 AM – 10:00 AM

  • Opening with Veena Instrumental Performance

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

  • Social Compact Plenary
  • Topics: Sports / Musi Blue–Green Economy / Affordable Housing

11:10 AM – 12:00 PM

  • Startup Economy in the Age of AI
  • Urban Core Connectivity / Logistics Corridors / Financing Models

12:15 PM – 1:15 PM

  • Special Area Planning
  • R&D Hub Strategy / Investments / Trillion-Dollar Sectors

1:15 PM – 2:15 PM

Lunch Break

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM

  • 3-Trillion Economy Plenary (NITI Aayog CEO)
  • Single Window 2.0 / Bharat Future City / GCCs

3:45 PM – 4:45 PM

  • Investment Magnet Session
  • PPP Models / Global Investments / Green Bonds

4:45 PM – 5:45 PM

  • Media and Entertainment Plenary (Speakers: Riteish Deshmukh, Rishab Shetty, Sukumar, and others)

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

  • Closing Plenary – Vision 2047 Launch
  • With Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and NITI Aayog CEO

7:00 PM

  • Grand Finale – Drone Show

From 7:30 PM onwards

  • Gussadi Dance Performance and Fusion Music Gala Dinner

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