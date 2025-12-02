Thamma OTT Release: Where to Watch Rashmika Mandanna’s Horror Comedy Online

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Diwali hit Thamma has finally arrived on OTT, giving audiences who missed it in theatres a chance to watch the popular horror comedy from home. The film, which became one of the surprise successes of the season, blends humour, romance and supernatural elements in a way that appealed to both young viewers and family audiences.

Thamma is now available to rent on Amazon Prime Video starting December 2. Those who prefer to wait for full streaming access can watch it as part of the platform’s subscription catalogue from December 16. The film is also one of the key additions to the expanding Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, which has been receiving strong audience interest thanks to its mix of quirky characters and horror infused storytelling.

Ayushmann and Rashmika’s pairing received praise for its chemistry and comic timing, while the film’s vampire mythology twist made it stand out from regular genre releases. With its OTT release now live, viewers can easily tune in and enjoy the film’s fun, fast paced narrative at their convenience.