Maharashtra Announces Paid Holiday on December 2 for Local Elections

The Maharashtra government has announced a paid holiday on December 2, 2025, to encourage citizens to participate in the upcoming municipal council and nagar panchayat elections. According to an official notification, all factories, shops, private offices, commercial establishments, and corporate firms are required to give employees either a full day off or 2-3 hours of special leave to enable them to exercise their right to vote.

The elections are being held for 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats, making it one of the largest local electoral exercises of the year. The government's decision aims to boost voter turnout and ensure that work commitments do not hinder citizens from casting their votes.

All employers are urged to cooperate and grant their employees the necessary leave to participate in the democratic process. This move is expected to facilitate a higher voter turnout and make the electoral process smoother and more efficient.

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