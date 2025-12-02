Chennai Rain Holiday Today, December 2: Schools, Offices, Banks, Flights Impacted Due To Cyclone Ditwah

Chennai and neighbouring districts are on partial shutdown today as Cyclone Ditwah triggers intense rainfall, prompting authorities to close educational institutions and activate emergency response teams across the region. With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy to very heavy rain, officials have moved swiftly to minimise risk from flooding, waterlogging, and travel disruptions.

Schools and Colleges Closed Across Three Districts

District Collectors of Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Kanchipuram announced a holiday for all schools and colleges on December 2. Chennai Collector Roshni Siddharth Jagade issued the order late Monday night following weather warnings of continuous heavy downpour and potential urban flooding.

Authorities said the shutdown is a preventive measure to ensure the safety of students as several neighbourhoods are expected to face waterlogging.

Offices Likely to Operate Remotely

While the government has not imposed a blanket closure on private offices, many companies—especially those located in flood-prone areas—are shifting employees to work-from-home mode for the day.

Remote or hybrid work is expected in:

T Nagar

Velachery

Saidapet

Tambaram

Perungudi–OMR IT corridor

Government offices will function with reduced staff, depending on local conditions.

Train Services on Alert for Delays

Suburban and MRTS trains are running but may face delays due to waterlogging near low-lying tracks. Sensitive sections include:

Pazhavanthangal

Guindy

Mambalam

Vyasarpadi

Southern Railway has deployed special teams to monitor tracks and clear water if needed.

Flight Operations May Be Affected

Chennai Airport has warned passengers of possible disruptions:

Reduced visibility during heavy spells

Diversions if wind speeds increase

Delays due to runway inspections

Travellers have been urged to check their flight status before heading out.

Waterlogging Expected in Several Key Localities

Heavy rain bands associated with Cyclone Ditwah may lead to significant waterlogging in:

Velachery

Madipakkam

West Mambalam

Kolathur

Pulianthope

Perambur

Ambattur

Ashok Nagar

Stormwater management teams, pumps, and emergency crews are on standby across Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Reports Rain-Related Deaths; Sri Lanka Hit Hard

Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Minister K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran confirmed three rain-related deaths linked to Cyclone Ditwah.

In Sri Lanka, the cyclone’s impact has been far more severe, with 334 deaths and widespread flooding in Colombo and adjoining regions.

India Sends Large-Scale Aid Under Operation Sagar Bandhu

India has dispatched 53 tonnes of relief material to Sri Lanka as part of Operation Sagar Bandhu.

Rescue operations using Chetak helicopters from INS Vikrant and IAF MI-17 helicopters have evacuated stranded people, including pregnant women and infants.

People rescued include nationals from:

India, Sri Lanka, Germany, Slovenia, the UK, South Africa, Poland, Belarus, Iran, Australia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.