Pune School Holiday Today, December 2 Due To Local Body Election

The Maharashtra government has declared a paid public holiday on December 2 in select parts of Pune district to facilitate voting for the upcoming nagar parishad and nagar panchayat elections. The holiday, however, is not district-wide and will apply only to the rural polling zones where elections are scheduled.

Holiday Restricted to 18 Poll-Bound Local Bodies

A government resolution issued on Friday confirmed that the paid leave is limited to 18 local bodies going to the polls. All employees—whether working in private firms, commercial establishments, or government offices—located within these election areas are entitled to a mandatory day off with full wages.

Voters who reside within the polling limits but work outside will also be eligible for paid leave to ensure they can cast their vote without difficulty.

District Collector Jitendra Dudi reiterated that the holiday applies strictly to designated rural zones. “Urban areas will function normally,” he said.

No Holiday for PMC and PCMC Areas

Residents under the jurisdiction of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will not receive a holiday.

All establishments in these urban areas—including offices, schools, retail stores, and colleges—will remain open on December 2.

What Will Be Closed

Government and private offices located in the 18 poll-bound nagar parishads and nagar panchayats

Workplaces employing staff who live in polling areas, even if the office is elsewhere

Schools and colleges in the affected rural zones (subject to individual notifications)

What Will Remain Open

All establishments within PMC and PCMC limits

Corporate offices, private companies, and retail outlets outside the polling areas

Schools and colleges in urban regions

All public transport services, including city and intercity buses

Election Timeline

Campaigning Ends: December 1, 10 PM

Polling Day: December 2

Counting of Votes: December 3

Bottom Line

Only rural pockets of Pune will observe a paid holiday for local body polls on December 2. Urban residents can expect a normal workday, while voters in notified areas get a full day off to participate in the election.