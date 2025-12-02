December 2 School Holiday in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur

The District Collector, Rashmi Siddharth Jagade, has announced a holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai on December 2, 2025, due to heavy rainfall and flooding caused by Cyclone Ditwah's remnant deep depression. This precautionary measure aims to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur districts have also declared holidays for schools and colleges on December 2, joining Chennai in observing the rain-related break.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in and around Chennai. The remnant of Cyclone Ditwah is expected to drift slowly north along the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coast, weakening by evening.

Residents are advised to avail of the holiday and stay indoors, avoiding non-essential travel, especially during intense spells. Disaster management teams and local bodies are on standby to clear waterlogging and provide emergency support.

Essential services will continue to operate, and authorities urge residents to stay safe and follow official updates.