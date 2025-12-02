Kurukshetra Schools Holiday on December 2 for International Gita Mahotsav Participants

Schools in Kurukshetra, Haryana, are closed today, December 2, 2025, as a special holiday has been declared for students participating in the International Gita Mahotsav. However, the holiday is limited to students directly involved in the Gita recitation program and not a statewide closure.

According to official updates, only students participating in the event have a day off, while teaching and non-teaching staff are expected to report to work as usual. This decision was made to recognize the efforts of over 21,000 students who took part in the large-scale Gita recitation event, making it one of the largest student-led gatherings in the country.

The International Gita Mahotsav is a significant event that commemorates the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, shared by Lord Krishna with Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra over 5,000 years ago. The festival has gained global attention, with people worldwide drawing inspiration from the Gita's timeless wisdom.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently praised the growing global interest in the Bhagavad Gita, stating that he is impressed by people from around the world applying its guidance to their lives.

Meanwhile, schools in other districts of Haryana, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar, Rohtak, and Panipat, will operate as usual, with regular classes scheduled for today.

Also read: December 2 School Holiday in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur