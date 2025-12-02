Bangalore School Holidays in December 2025: Full List is Here

As December draws near, schools across Bengaluru are gearing up for a series of holidays and schedule adjustments. Students and parents are closely watching the academic calendar, especially with several important dates lined up this month.

Holiday on December 5

Schools in many parts of Bengaluru will remain closed on December 5 due to preparations for major government-related events. Traffic restrictions are expected across central areas of the city, prompting some private institutions to switch to online classes for the day to avoid disruptions.

Christmas Week Holidays

Schools will also shut down for Christmas festivities:

December 24 (Christmas Eve) – Holiday

December 25 (Christmas Day) – Holiday

Many institutions are likely to host Christmas programs and celebrations during the week leading up to the festival.

Winter Break

While several states observe winter break in December, Karnataka schools typically follow a January schedule.

According to the 2025 academic calendar, the winter vacation was planned from January 1 to January 15, 2025.

Key Dates for December 2025

December 5 – Holiday due to government-related activities

December 24 – Christmas Eve holiday

December 25 – Christmas Day holiday

Parents and students are advised to check with their respective schools for any last-minute updates or additional holiday announcements.