Telangana School Holidays December 2025: Complete List and Dates

Students across Telangana are expected to enjoy a pleasant break in December 2025 as several school holidays are scheduled during the month. With Christmas falling toward the end of December, many schools are planning short to extended vacations, giving students and parents ample time to relax and celebrate the festive season.

December 25, 2025, will be observed as the official Christmas holiday across the state. On this day, both government and private schools are expected to remain closed. Apart from this official holiday, several schools—especially private and minority institutions—may add extra days to create a longer holiday period.

Christmas Holidays in Telangana Schools

Many schools in Telangana are preparing for a slightly extended Christmas vacation in 2025. Christian-minority schools, in particular, usually follow a longer celebration schedule. These schools are expected to remain closed for almost a week, allowing students to take part in religious services, cultural programmes, and family gatherings.

Since some of the holiday dates overlap with weekends, students may enjoy a continuous break without interruption. Other private schools may provide shorter holidays depending on their academic calendars, while government schools generally observe only the official holiday unless additional instructions are issued by the state.

Expected Telangana School Holidays – December 2025

21 to 28 December 2025 – Extended Christmas holidays in Christian-minority schools

25 December 2025 – Christmas Day holiday for all schools

24 to 26 December 2025 – Possible holidays in some private schools (tentative)

Additional holidays – May vary based on school management decisions

Overall, December 2025 promises a cheerful and relaxing break for students in Telangana. The Christmas holidays will provide a welcome pause from studies and a joyful end to the year before schools reopen for the final academic term.

Also read: Andhra Pradesh School Holidays December 2025: Full Schedule