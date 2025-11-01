November 2025 Stock Market Holidays List: NSE, BSE To Close for Just One Day?

As the markets move into the final stretch of 2025 it is essential for traders and investors to keep an eye on holiday schedules which can impact trading rhythm and strategy. The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have released their November calendar and the list is surprisingly brief.

In November 2025 both exchanges will observe only one weekday trading holiday- on Wednesday, November 5, in observance of Guru Nanak Jayanti also known as Prakash Gurpurb. The holiday applies across equities, derivatives, securities-lending and borrowing (SLB) segments meaning no trading will take place in those segments on that day.

This means that for November the market will essentially operate on a normal schedule apart from that mid-week break, followed by regular weekend closures (Saturdays and Sundays). For year-end planning the next major holiday for the exchanges is on Thursday, December 25 for Christmas, after which there are no additional weekday closures listed.

For active traders and investors the key takeaway is that November offers relative clarity with fewer disruptions. However even a single trading holiday inserted mid-week can impact margin calls, open positions and settlement cycles. Traders are advised to review their portfolios and strategy ahead of the November 5 break.

Normal trading hours will remain unchanged on open days: pre-open session begins at 9:00 a.m. followed by the main session from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. As always staying informed about holiday schedules helps avoid surprise inactivity, unexpected positions and liquidity gaps.

In short, while November 2025 brings no major holiday shock for the stock markets the day-off on November 5 is the only trading pause to factor into your calendar. With such a light schedule the focus shifts fully back to market movements, strategy execution and end-of-year positioning.