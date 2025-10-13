Stock Market Holiday on October 14? Here's What We Know

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain open on October 14, 2025, as per the official trading calendar. There is no scheduled market holiday on this date, and all regular sessions for equity, derivatives, and commodity markets will operate during standard trading hours.

October typically sees multiple financial breaks due to major festivals, but this mid-month date is not among them. Markets will, however, observe closures later in the month for festive occasions such as Dhanteras, Diwali Laxmi Pujan, and Balipratipada, when trading halts for the day except during the special Muhurat Trading session on Diwali.

Investors and traders can carry out their usual transactions on October 14 without interruption. Both stock exchanges, depositories, and clearing corporations will function as per routine.

The next official trading holiday after October 14 falls during the Diwali week, which will see temporary halts in equity and derivatives trading across exchanges. For now, October 14 will be a fully operational trading day for India’s financial markets, ensuring uninterrupted activity for participants ahead of the festive season.