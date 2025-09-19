Saatvik Green Energy IPO 2025: Check GMP, Allotment, Listing Date & Expert Review

The initial public offering (IPO) of Saatvik Green Energy Limited opened in the Indian primary market today. The IPO subscription window will remain active until 23 September 2025 (Friday to Tuesday). The company has set the IPO price band at ₹442–₹465 per equity share.

Saatvik Green Energy is eyeing a fundraise of ₹900 crore, including ₹700 crore from fresh shares and ₹200 crore through an offer for sale (OFS). The IPO is slated to list on both the BSE and NSE.

Grey Market Premium (GMP) Buzz

Ahead of the launch, Saatvik Green Energy’s IPO created strong chatter in the grey market. Market observers reported that the shares are trading at a ₹78 premium today. This reflects a potential 17% listing gain for investors if the grey market trend holds.

Subscription Status (as of Day 3, 11:18 AM)

Overall Subscription: 0.18 times

Retail Investors: 0.30 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 0.16 times

Saatvik Green Energy IPO – 10 Key Details

IPO GMP Today: Shares trading at a ₹78 premium in the grey market.

Shares trading at a ₹78 premium in the grey market. Price Band: ₹442–₹465 per equity share.

₹442–₹465 per equity share. IPO Dates : Opened on 19 September, closes on 23 September 2025.

: Opened on 19 September, closes on 23 September 2025. Issue Size: ₹900 crore (₹700 crore fresh issue + ₹200 crore OFS).

₹900 crore (₹700 crore fresh issue + ₹200 crore OFS). Lot Size: One lot comprises 32 equity shares.

One lot comprises 32 equity shares. Allotment Date: Tentatively on 24 September 2025.

Tentatively on 24 September 2025. Registrar : KFin Technologies Limited.

: KFin Technologies Limited. Listing Date : Expected on 26 September 2025 at BSE & NSE.

: Expected on 26 September 2025 at BSE & NSE. Lead Managers: DAM Capital Advisors, Ambit, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors.

DAM Capital Advisors, Ambit, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors. IPO Review: Multiple brokerages recommend SUBSCRIBE, citing strong revenue growth and industry outlook.

Expert Views: Should You Invest?

Lakshmishree Investment (Anshul Jain): “The company posted stellar FY25 numbers with revenue at ₹2,158.39 crore and PAT up 113% to ₹213.93 crore. Valuations appear fair at a P/E of 24.38x. Given the growth trajectory, risk-tolerant investors can SUBSCRIBE with a long-term view.”

BP Equities: “At the upper price band, Saatvik is valued at a P/E of 24.4x, lower than some peers. Strong market positioning makes it attractive for medium to long-term investors. We recommend SUBSCRIBE.”

Other Brokerages: Kunvarji Finstock, DRChoksey Finserv, and Canara Bank Securities also gave a subscribe call. However, SMC Global Securities and Systematix Shares did not rate the IPO.

Bottom Line

Saatvik Green Energy IPO is attracting attention due to its growth in the solar manufacturing sector, robust revenue performance, and decent valuations compared to peers. Analysts suggest the issue may reward medium to long-term investors, though risks around customer concentration and policy dependency remain.

Disclaimer: This article is based on analysts’ opinions and market observers’ reports. Investors are advised to consult certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.