Jolly LLB 3 Twitter Review: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi’s Courtroom Comedy Wins Fans Over!

The much-awaited courtroom drama Jolly LLB 3 has finally arrived in theatres, and social media is buzzing with first reactions. Starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, the film has faced its fair share of controversies in the lead-up to release, but that has only heightened curiosity among fans.

Before release, Jolly LLB 3 was dragged into legal troubles when a petition was filed at the Bombay High Court over the song Bhai Vakeel Hai. The petition argued that the track insulted the legal fraternity. The Bombay High Court, however, dismissed the case, allowing the film to go ahead without cuts. Adding to the challenges, the Delhi High Court issued strict directives to block rogue websites attempting to leak pirated versions of the movie, underscoring the ongoing battle against piracy in the film industry.

Amid these hurdles, audiences have flocked to cinemas with high expectations, and early reactions suggest the film is living up to the hype. Viewers are praising the chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, noting that the film successfully retains the fun and wit that made the franchise popular. Many are also highlighting that the movie addresses a relevant social issue, striking a balance between entertainment and commentary.

While detailed critic reviews are yet to be published, the early word from audiences is that Jolly LLB 3 has the right mix of humor, drama, and courtroom theatrics to keep the franchise alive and thriving. If the positive buzz continues, the film could enjoy a strong run at the box office despite its rocky road to release. Here are some of the reactions to the movie: