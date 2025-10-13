Stock Market Holiday on Diwali and Dhanteras: Muhurat Trading Time Revealed!

As Diwali approaches, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are set to observe a festive break. The markets will remain closed on October 21 for Diwali Laxmi Pujan and on October 22 for Balipratipada, marking an extended pause in trading activities during one of India’s most celebrated festivals.

This closure will coincide with the Diwali weekend, as Dhanteras falls on October 19, a Sunday when markets remain closed by default. The combination of these holidays will effectively give traders a long festive break to celebrate with their families before markets resume normal operations later in the week.

However, the excitement around the festival season will still find its way to Dalal Street with the traditional Muhurat Trading Session. This special one-hour trading window will take place on October 21 between 1:45 pm and 2:45 pm, with a brief pre-opening session beginning at 1:30 pm. The event is steeped in cultural significance, as it is considered an auspicious time to make investments and mark the beginning of a new financial year for many traders and investors.

Participation during Muhurat trading is typically symbolic, with investors purchasing small quantities of shares to bring prosperity and good fortune. Despite the limited session duration, the atmosphere remains highly spirited, often reflecting optimism and positivity across the markets.

Following the conclusion of Muhurat trading, both BSE and NSE will resume normal operations after the official Diwali holiday period ends on October 22. Investors are advised to plan their trades and portfolio adjustments in advance, as liquidity and volume may be lower in the days leading up to the holidays.

The festive period also serves as a timely reminder for long-term investors to review their portfolios and identify potential opportunities for the upcoming financial quarter. With Diwali symbolizing wealth and renewal, many traders use this time to set fresh financial goals and realign their investment strategies.