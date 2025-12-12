Top 9 Beach Destinations in India Perfect for a Girls’ Holiday

If you and your girl gang have been dreaming of a refreshing holiday by the sea, India offers plenty of coastal escapes that blend fun, relaxation, and picture-perfect vibes. With over 7,500 km of coastline, the country is packed with beaches that suit every type of group — the quiet planners, the party lovers, the luxury seekers, and even those who just want a peaceful holiday doing absolutely nothing

Whether you want to unwind in sundresses, chase golden sunsets, or laugh away your stress with your best friends, these beach destinations make for unforgettable girls’ holidays. Here are nine coastal spots across India that are perfect for your next getaway.

1. Varkala, Kerala

A holiday in Varkala feels like stepping into a postcard. Its red cliffs, turquoise waters, and cliff-top cafés create a Mediterranean-like charm. It’s extremely popular among female travellers because it balances safety, beauty, and serenity. Spend your days relaxing at Varkala Beach or Odayam Beach, indulging in Ayurvedic spa sessions, and ending the evening with spectacular cliffside sunsets.

2. Gokarna, Karnataka

For those who want a holiday with Goa-style fun minus overwhelming crowds, Gokarna is the ideal choice. Kudle Beach is perfect for laid-back sunbathing, Om Beach offers scenic curves of golden sand, and Half-Moon and Paradise Beaches require small hikes — making them feel like your own private discovery. Yoga mornings, beach shacks, and slow-travel vibes define a Gokarna holiday beautifully.

3. Kovalam, Kerala

If your group wants a holiday that blends relaxation with wellness, choose Kovalam. Lighthouse Beach is lively, while Samudra Beach is quieter and great for long, refreshing walks. Add delicious seafood meals and rejuvenating Kerala massages, and you’ll have a girls’ holiday that ticks every box.

4. Andaman Islands

For a holiday that feels international without leaving India, the Andamans are unbeatable. Radhanagar Beach in Havelock is considered one of the finest beaches in Asia. Bharatpur and Laxmanpur beaches offer coral views, lovely boat rides, and calm evenings by the water. Think scuba diving, snorkelling, and floating in crystal-clear blue seas — perfect for an adventurous girls’ holiday.

5. Tarkarli, Maharashtra

A holiday in Tarkarli offers a mix of excitement and serenity. Known for its clear water and long stretches of clean sand, this gem on Maharashtra’s coastline is great for groups who love both relaxing and thrill-seeking. Pick from parasailing, scuba diving, boat rides, or dolphin spotting — and unwind on peaceful beaches afterward.

6. Puducherry

If your dream holiday involves pastel streets, charming architecture, and calm beaches, Puducherry is the place to be. Serenity Beach is perfect for sun lovers, while Paradise Beach offers soft sands and quiet corners. Café hopping in the French Quarter and peaceful coastal walks make this destination ideal for girls who want a slow, soothing holiday.

7. Diu, Gujarat

For a quiet holiday away from tourist-heavy destinations, Diu is a delightful choice. Nagoa Beach is great for swimming, while Ghoghla Beach is wide, clean, and often peaceful. The town’s lazy seaside cafés, Portuguese heritage, and safe surroundings make it perfect for women planning a low-key beach holiday.

8. Puri, Odisha

Puri offers a blend of culture and beachside holiday fun. The recently certified Blue Flag Golden Beach is clean, well-maintained, and ideal for safe swimming. Beyond beach time, you can enjoy visits to the Jagannath Temple, seaside breakfasts, and a scenic drive to Konark — making it a well-rounded holiday destination for girl groups.

9. Rameswaram & Dhanushkodi, Tamil Nadu

If your group loves dramatic landscapes, this is a holiday you must take. The endless blue horizon, wind-carved dunes, and the haunting beauty of abandoned Dhanushkodi create an almost surreal experience. The journey across the Pamban Bridge itself feels like a memory waiting to happen. A perfect pick for girls seeking a unique, scenic beach holiday.

Plan That Beach Holiday Now

Whether you want adventure, aesthetics, wellness, or pure relaxation, India’s coastal gems offer the perfect setting for unforgettable girls’ holidays. Pack your bags, gather your best friends, and head out to create memories that will last long after the waves have gone quiet.

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