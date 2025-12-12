Telangana SSC 10th Exams 2026: Director of School Education Naveen Nicolas Defends Month-Long Exam Timetable

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education’s newly announced SSC exam timetable has triggered a wave of criticism, with student unions, teachers, parents, and school managements calling it the longest and most impractical schedule ever issued for Class 10 students.

For 2026, the exams will run from March 14 to April 16 — a 34-day stretch with three- to four-day gaps between most papers. This is a first for Telangana, where students were used to back-to-back exams or a single day’s break.

Govt Says Longer Gaps Are “Well Studied”

Amid mounting backlash, the School Education Department defended the format, saying the timetable was designed after reviewing national and international boards.

E Naveen Nicolas, Director of School Education, said, “We changed the timetable after studying CBSE, ICSE and IB. These boards have long gaps for Class 10 exams. We also took opinions from teachers and students. The gaps will help students revise better.”

Officials argue that the extended schedule will reduce stress and improve performance by giving students more revision time.

Student Groups: “Why make students suffer for 34 days?”

Student organisations have rejected the explanation, calling the timetable slow, confusing, and directionless.

One student leader said, “No Class 10 student should be forced into a 34-day exam endurance test. The board is testing patience, not learning.”

They argue that:

Long gaps break study flow

Students remain under continuous exam pressure

Rural students must travel repeatedly

Competitive exam prep for JEE, NEET, EAMCET and polytechnic tests is disrupted

Many say the exam cycle could have been easily completed in two weeks, as done in most states.

Teachers, Schools Raise Operational Concerns

School managements have submitted objections to the department, warning of several practical problems.

The Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA) said schools will struggle with staffing, logistics, and infrastructure for an exam cycle stretched over a month.

Teachers’ unions also flagged overlaps: summative assessments for Classes 1–9 begin on April 10, meaning SSC exams will clash with internal exams.

Ravi Chava of the Telangana State United Teachers Federation said, “Schools that act as SSC centres will be forced to run Classes 1 to 9 in the afternoons, in peak summer. This will increase burden on everyone.”

Uneven Scheduling Raises More Questions

Critics also question why certain high-weightage subjects like Physical Science and Biological Science are limited to 90-minute exams, while gaps between other papers are unusually long and inconsistent.

Education activists say the pattern lacks balance or academic logic.

Parents Demand Intervention

Parents’ groups have urged the government to step in immediately, calling the 34-day plan “unfair” and “emotionally draining.”

One parent said the long-drawn schedule “keeps children in stress for too many days without any benefit.”

Experts Finds Fault With Prolonged Exam Cycle

Education activists argue the prolonged exam cycle shows a “disconnect from ground reality,” warning that extended anxiety and disrupted preparation cycles could affect overall performance.

As criticism grows louder, the key question now is whether the Education Department will reconsider the controversial timetable — or hold firm despite near-unanimous opposition from students, parents, teachers, and school authorities.