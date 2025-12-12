ICSI CS Admit Card Dec 2025: Download Link, Exam Schedule & Important Updates

he Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is anticipated to release the admit card for the CS Executive and Professional examinations soon. Candidates who have registered for the December 2025 session exams can obtain their hall tickets from the official website.

Exam ScheduleThe CS Executive and Professional exams are scheduled to take place from December 22 to 29, 2025, between 2:00 PM and 5:15 PM. It is essential for candidates to have their admit cards, which will include important details such as exam centre information, reporting time, and exam day instructions.

How to Download Admit Card

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official ICSI website

Click on the CS December 2025 admit card link

Login with CS Executive and Professional credentials

Download and print the admit card for future reference

Important Update

The admit card is a mandatory document required for entry to the exam centre. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates, as the link to download the admit card is expected to be available soon.

Also read: School Holiday Update: December 12, 2025 – Kerala, Telangana, Delhi, J&K