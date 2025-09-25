London Holidays: Buckingham Palace Opens Christmas Pop-Up Shop, November 14 to January 5

London’s festive season is getting an extra touch of royal sparkle this year. For the first time ever, Buckingham Palace is launching a Christmas Pop-Up Shop at the Royal Mews, opening its doors to visitors from November 14 to January 5.

The boutique offers a wide selection of festive delights — from exclusive gifts and seasonal treats to handcrafted ornaments and elegant homeware — all inspired by Britain’s rich royal heritage.

Among the highlights are:

Botanical gin, infused with herbs sourced directly from the gardens of Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.

Homeware collections inspired by the historic Great Kitchen at Windsor Castle, one of the oldest working kitchens in the country.

The Palace hopes the pop-up will become one of London’s must-visit holiday destinations, inviting visitors to “shop like royalty” while soaking in the capital’s winter charm of twinkling lights and festive markets.

Whether you’re hunting for one-of-a-kind Christmas presents or just want to enjoy the royal-inspired holiday atmosphere, the Buckingham Palace Christmas Pop-Up promises a magical seasonal experience.