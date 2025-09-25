Hidden Indian Islands You Can Visit Under ₹10,000 in Holidays!

Dreaming of an island vacation without breaking the bank? India is replete with lesser-known islands that provide idyllic scenery, rich heritage, and tropical beauty—all within ₹10,000. While places like Lakshadweep and the Andamans are popular for their turquoise waters, a memorable island vacation does not always mean breaking the bank on flights or staying at five-star resorts. Throughout India, river islands, backwaters, and coastal jewels offer budget-friendly options, where ferries take the place of flights, homestays substitute resorts, and real experiences are abundant.

The following are some off-the-beaten-path island getaways to explore:

1. Majuli, Assam – Culture at the Heart of the Brahmaputra

Afloat on the majestic Brahmaputra, Majuli is the world's largest river island and a cultural wealth of Assam. The island has Satras (Vaishnavite monasteries), traditional mask-making, and eco-friendly bamboo cottages, allowing the visitors to live like a local.

Getting There: Begin from Jorhat, which is well connected by rail and air. Ferries from Nimati Ghat arrive in Majuli within an hour.

Things to Do: Witness the fascinating Sattriya dance, fish with locals, or take a boat ride down the river.

Budget: Eco-cottages: ₹800–₹1,200/night; meals with locals: ₹200–₹300; ferry: less than ₹50 one way.

2. Divar Island, Goa – Nostalgia and Heritage

Only a ferry ride away from the hustle and bustle of Old Goa, Divar Island is a serene retreat from Goa's popular beaches. With Portuguese-era houses, village celebrations, and leisurely living, Divar is ideal for visitors looking for heritage and peace.

Getting There: Ferry ride for free from Old Goa or Ribandar.

Things to Do: Pedal through quaint streets, visit historic churches, and indulge in authentic Goan thalis. Don't forget to attend the Bonderam festival in August for colorful festivities.

Budget: Homestays: ₹1,000–₹1,500/night; meals: ₹300–₹500; ferry: free.

3. Munroe Island, Kerala – Backwater Bliss

For authentic Kerala backwaters without splurging on Alleppey houseboats, Munroe Island is ideal. Canoe rides, village walks, and homestays offer an immersive experience.

Getting There: 27 km from Kollam, accessible by road and rail. Trivandrum International Airport is 80 km away.

Things to Do: Glide through canals, spot migratory birds, and observe coir weaving.

Budget: Homestays: ₹1,000–₹1,200/night with meals; canoe rides: ₹400–₹600; local meals: ₹150–₹300.

4. Kuruvadweep, Kerala – Nature Lovers' Paradise

This nature reserve river delta of Wayanad is a paradise of orchids, bamboo forests, and medicinal crops. Restrictive entry keeps it an ecosystem on its own, making the experience akin to a private oasis.

Getting There: 17 km from Mananthavady, 45 km from Kalpetta. Nearest railway station is Kozhikode; Calicut Airport is nearest.

Activities: Bamboo rafting, forest treks, birdwatching, and photography.

Budget: Entry: ₹80–₹100; rafting: ₹500–₹800; local stays: ₹1,000–₹1,500/night.

5. St. Mary's Island, Karnataka – Geological Wonder

Renowned for its peculiar hexagonal basalt rock formation, St. Mary's Island is a little gem along the Malpe Beach coast. Ideal for a day outing, it's a photographer's paradise.

Accessibility: Ferry from Malpe Beach.

Things to Do: Walk on rocky beaches, swim, picnic, and visit the geological marvels of the island.

Budget: Ferry: ₹300–₹500; snacks: ₹200–₹400; closeby Udupi accommodations: ₹800–₹1,200.

6. Bhavani Island, Andhra Pradesh – Family Fun

On the Krishna River, just outside Vijayawada, lies Bhavani Island with gardens, eco-cottages, and water activities. The perfect spot for families, it combines adventure and leisure at affordable prices.

Getting There: Short ferry from Punnami Ghat or Berm Park.

Things to Do: Ziplining, rope courses, boat rides, picnics, and eco-cottages on-site.

Budget: Cottages: ₹1,000–₹2,000/night; meals: ₹200–₹400; water activities: ₹300–₹800.

7. Thottada Island, Kerala – Offbeat Coastal Escape (Added Option)

Hidden near Kannur, Thottada Island is a serene coastal retreat with palm-lined beaches and tranquil waters. Less touristy than Kerala's famous beaches, it's perfect for solo seekers.

Getting There: Reachable by local ferry or road from Kannur city.

Things to Do: Beach strolls, fishing with locals, and sunrise photography.

Budget: Homestays: ₹900–₹1,200/night; meals: ₹150–₹300; ferry: ₹50–₹100.

Tips for a Budget Island Getaway

Choose homestays, eco-cottages, or government-run accommodations.

Pay with cash, as ATMs are not always available.

Check ferry schedules in advance, particularly during monsoon.

Pack light—most transfers are done by boats.

Be eco-friendly in protected areas.

Best Time to Visit

Majuli: October to March

Divar Island: November to February

St. Mary's Island: October to January

Munroe Island: November to February

Bhavani Island: October to March

Kuruvadweep: December to May

Thottada Island: November to February

From Assam's monasteries to Kerala's serene backwaters, and Karnataka's basalt cliffs to Andhra's riverbank fun, India's secret islands show that tropical getaways are both economical and magical. With some planning, a memorable island vacation under ₹10,000 is well within reach.

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