OG Movie Review: Pawan Kalyan's Stylish Mess Without Soul

What is OG Plot?

Ojas Gambheera, better known as OG (Pawan Kalyan), is introduced as the last descendant of a fabled Samurai bloodline from Japan. His life takes a dramatic turn when Satyadev (Prakash Raj), a powerful businessman who shifts his empire to Bombay in the 1970s, takes him under his wing. OG becomes the family’s trusted enforcer, guarding their vast port operations with an iron hand. The calm shatters when a mysterious shipment carrying deadly RDX arrives at the docks, triggering a power struggle. Who masterminded the smuggling, and why is OG missing when the crisis unfolds? The search for answers drives the story of OG.

Analysis

On paper, OG tries to blend a Japanese Samurai backstory with a 70s Bombay gangster setup. In reality, it collapses into a chaotic mess of half-baked ideas, shallow conflicts, and lazy writing. The story about an RDX container threatening Bombay sounds explosive, but the screenplay quickly fizzles out into a tired template of hero worship and recycled gangster clichés.

Performances

Pawan Kalyan’s Role - Beyond a few stylish shots, his character lacks depth, emotion, or purpose. The police station sequence may briefly ignite interest, but it is drowned out by monotonous hero elevation scenes. Priyanka Arul Mohan’s role is so brief it borders on ornamental. Emraan Hashmi, touted as the big villain, is wasted in a cardboard role with no menace. Even seasoned actors like Prakash Raj and Arjun Das are left stranded in sketchy, underwritten characters.

Direction & Writing

Sujeeth once again proves that gloss cannot hide the cracks in storytelling. After Saaho, he repeats the same mistakes: confusing world-building, weak emotional core, and an obsession with style over substance. The film opens with some promise, but within minutes, subplots derail it—half-baked love tracks, pointless revenge angles, and endless hero worship sequences. By the second half, the narrative turns unbearable with a dull flashback, a forced kid track, and a rushed attempt to link multiple gangs that nobody cares about. The climax is a joke—an invincible hero wiping out villains with zero tension or stakes.

Technical Side

Cinematographers Ravi K Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa deliver slick visuals, but great camerawork cannot save poor writing. Thaman’s background score tries hard to elevate the drama but ends up louder than the emotions themselves. Editing is a disaster—confusing scene orders and a bloated pace make the runtime feel like a punishment.

The Core Problem

At its heart, OG has nothing new to say. It’s a collage of Pawan Kalyan’s past films (Balu, Panjaa) repackaged with glossy production values. The action sequences oscillate between over-choreographed gimmicks and sheer repetition, draining them of impact. The so-called emotional beats never connect, leaving the entire film hollow.

Final Verdict

OG is not a gangster epic; it’s a fanboy fantasy that mistakes style for storytelling. With shallow characters, flat villains, and zero emotional grip, the film is a tiresome exercise in hero elevation. Fans may find fleeting moments to cheer, but for everyone else, it’s a stylish mess with no soul.