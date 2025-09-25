Navratri 2025 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Colour & Bhog

The nine-day festival of Shardiya Navratri 2025 began on September 22 and will conclude on October 2 with Vijayadashami (Dussehra). Each day of Navratri is devoted to a different form of Goddess Durga. The fourth day is dedicated to Maa Kushmanda, also known as Ashtabhuja Devi.

Who is Maa Kushmanda?

The name Kushmanda comes from three words:

‘Ku’ – small

‘Ushma’ – energy or warmth

‘Anda’ – cosmic egg

It is believed that the Goddess created the universe with her divine smile, hence known as the creator of the cosmic egg. Maa Kushmanda rides a lioness and has eight hands, holding:

Right hand: lotus, kamandal, bow, and arrow

lotus, kamandal, bow, and arrow Left hand: amrit kalash, japa mala, gada, and chakra

She governs the Anahata (Heart Chakra) and blesses her devotees with energy, positivity, and inner strength. Worshipping her is believed to relieve anxiety, depression, fear, and regrets.

Navratri 2025 Day 4 Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings (muhurat) on the fourth day of Navratri are:

Brahma Muhurat: 04:33 AM to 05:21 AM

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:47 AM to 12:35 PM

Vijaya Muhurat: 02:12 PM to 03:00 PM

Colour of the Day – Yellow

The fourth day of Navratri is associated with the colour Yellow. Wearing yellow on Thursday is considered highly auspicious, symbolising joy, optimism, and positive energy. This vibrant hue uplifts the spirit and resonates with the festive celebrations.

Navratri 2025 Day 4 Puja Vidhi and Samagri

Wake up early during Brahma Muhurat, take a holy bath, and wear yellow clothes.

Prepare puja samagri: vermillion, sacred thread, sandalwood paste, rice, and flowers.

Light a diya filled with desi ghee.

Offer vermillion, a garland, and seasonal fruits to Maa Kushmanda.

Present five varieties of fruits, along with meetha paan, supari, laung, elaichi, and Malpua as bhog, seeking prosperity and financial stability.

Recite Durga Chalisa, Durga Saptashati Path, and other Durga mantras.

Conclude with aarti and distribute prasad. Devotees observing fast should perform evening aarti before breaking their fast with a sattvik meal.

Navratri Day 4 Prayers and Mantras

Prarthana:

Surasampurna Kalasham Rudhiraplutameva Cha।

Dadhana Hastapadmabhyam Kushmanda Shubhadastu Me॥

Puja Mantra:

Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah॥

Stuti:

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kushmanda Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥