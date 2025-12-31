January 2026 Holidays Full List: Public Holidays, Festivals, Optional Holidays and More

January ushers in 2026 with a vibrant mix of festivals, national observances and international awareness days, giving individuals and families plenty to plan for in the first month of the year. From cultural celebrations rooted in tradition to global days dedicated to education, youth and social causes, January remains one of the most eventful months on the calendar.

Major Festivals and Observances

The start of the year brings several widely celebrated festivals across India. Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Pongal brighten the month with regional traditions, harvest rituals and community gatherings. Devotees will also observe religious dates such as Ekadashi, Amavasya and Purnima, which hold significance in many households.

Public Holidays in January 2026

While holiday status may vary by region, a number of dates are expected to be recognised across states and institutions:

January 1 (Thursday): New Year’s Day

January 6 (Tuesday): Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

January 13 (Tuesday): Lohri (regional)

January 14 (Wednesday): Makar Sankranti

January 15 (Thursday): Pongal / Indian Army Day

January 23 (Friday): Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

January 26 (Monday): Republic Day

January 30 (Friday): Martyrs’ Day (observed)

Long Weekends & Travel-Worthy Breaks

January provides a handful of chances to extend weekends into short getaways, depending on leave flexibility:

Republic Day Weekend: Jan 24–26 (3 days)

Netaji Jayanti Weekend: Jan 23–25 (3 days)

New Year Break (with leave): Jan 1–4 (4 days)

Pongal Break in Tamil Nadu (with leave): Jan 15–18 (4 days)

Religious Festivals & Auspicious Days

January 3: Paush Purnima

January 14: Makar Sankranti, Shattila Ekadashi

January 18: Magha Amavasya

January 29: Jaya Ekadashi

Each of these dates carries traditions ranging from fasting and prayers to communal festivities.

National & International Awareness Days

January also shines a spotlight on key causes through national and global observances:

January 1: Global Family Day

January 4: World Braille Day

January 9: Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

January 10: World Hindi Day

January 12: National Youth Day

January 15: Indian Army Day

January 24: National Girl Child Day, International Day of Education

January 25: National Voters’ Day, National Tourism Day

January 26: Republic Day, International Customs Day

January 30: Martyrs’ Day, World Leprosy Day