January 2026 Holidays Full List: Public Holidays, Festivals, Optional Holidays and More
January ushers in 2026 with a vibrant mix of festivals, national observances and international awareness days, giving individuals and families plenty to plan for in the first month of the year. From cultural celebrations rooted in tradition to global days dedicated to education, youth and social causes, January remains one of the most eventful months on the calendar.
Major Festivals and Observances
The start of the year brings several widely celebrated festivals across India. Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Pongal brighten the month with regional traditions, harvest rituals and community gatherings. Devotees will also observe religious dates such as Ekadashi, Amavasya and Purnima, which hold significance in many households.
Public Holidays in January 2026
While holiday status may vary by region, a number of dates are expected to be recognised across states and institutions:
January 1 (Thursday): New Year’s Day
January 6 (Tuesday): Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
January 13 (Tuesday): Lohri (regional)
January 14 (Wednesday): Makar Sankranti
January 15 (Thursday): Pongal / Indian Army Day
January 23 (Friday): Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti
January 26 (Monday): Republic Day
January 30 (Friday): Martyrs’ Day (observed)
Long Weekends & Travel-Worthy Breaks
January provides a handful of chances to extend weekends into short getaways, depending on leave flexibility:
Republic Day Weekend: Jan 24–26 (3 days)
Netaji Jayanti Weekend: Jan 23–25 (3 days)
New Year Break (with leave): Jan 1–4 (4 days)
Pongal Break in Tamil Nadu (with leave): Jan 15–18 (4 days)
Religious Festivals & Auspicious Days
January 3: Paush Purnima
January 14: Makar Sankranti, Shattila Ekadashi
January 18: Magha Amavasya
January 29: Jaya Ekadashi
Each of these dates carries traditions ranging from fasting and prayers to communal festivities.
National & International Awareness Days
January also shines a spotlight on key causes through national and global observances:
January 1: Global Family Day
January 4: World Braille Day
January 9: Pravasi Bharatiya Divas
January 10: World Hindi Day
January 12: National Youth Day
January 15: Indian Army Day
January 24: National Girl Child Day, International Day of Education
January 25: National Voters’ Day, National Tourism Day
January 26: Republic Day, International Customs Day
January 30: Martyrs’ Day, World Leprosy Day