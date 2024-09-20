Jani Master’s First Reaction: I’m Innocent

Jani Master has claimed innocence in the ongoing sexual harassment case against him. After completing medical examination formalities, the accused, Jani Master alias Shaik Jani Basha, was taken to the Upparapalli court, where he stated that he never committed the alleged crime and has been framed by certain individuals. Jani Master alleged that a few people conspired against him and coerced the complainant into filing a false complaint. He also said that he will fight legally and emerge victorious.

The 21-year-old complainant, also a choreographer, accused Jani Master of sexual harassment during outdoor shoots in various cities, including Chennai, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. The case was initially filed as a zero FIR at Raidurgam police station and later transferred to the Narsingi police for further investigation.

Jani Master has been booked under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). This isn't his first controversy; he was previously sentenced to six months in prison for a 2015 college brawl and faced another complaint from a dancer named Satish, who alleged harassment.

The Telugu Film Chamber has been advised to conduct an internal inquiry under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Jani Master's lawyer is likely to argue his case in court, but for now, the choreographer remains in police custody.

