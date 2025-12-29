Hyderabad: GHMC Announces Locations of 12 Zonal and 60 Circle Offices After Expansion

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has released the complete list of its newly reorganised 12 Zonal offices and 60 Circle offices following the merger of 27 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) into its jurisdiction.

Earlier, GHMC operated with 6 Zones, 30 Circles and 150 Wards. After the expansion, the civic body now functions with 12 Zones, 60 Circles and 300 Wards, significantly enhancing its administrative reach across Greater Hyderabad.

The new postings were announced on December 27, with the objective of strengthening solid waste management operations and ensuring efficient service delivery in the expanded municipal limits.

Serilingampally Zone

Zonal Office: Existing Zonal Office, Serilingampally

Ameenpur – Existing Municipal Office, Ameenpur

Miyapur – Chandanagar Circle Office

Narsingi – Manikonda Municipal Office

Patancheru – Existing Municipal Office, Tellapur

Serilingampally – Existing Zonal Office, Serilingampally

Kukatpally Zone

Zonal Office: Existing Zonal Office, Kukatpally

Alwyn Colony – Hydernagar Ward Office

Kukatpally – Existing Circle Office, Kukatpally

Madhapur – Ward Office, Mayur Nagar

Moosapet – Existing Circle Office, Moosapet

Qutbullapur Zone

Zonal Office: Municipal Office, Qutbullapur

Gajularamaram – Ward Office, Gajularamaram

Chintal – Ward Office, Chintal

Medchal – Existing Municipal Office, Medchal

Kompally – Existing Municipal Office, Kompally

Jeedimetla – Municipal Office, Qutbullapur

Charminar Zone

Zonal Office: Existing Zonal Office, Charminar

Nizampet – Existing Municipal Office, Nizampet

Dindigal – Existing Municipal Office, Dindigal

Charminar – Existing Circle Office, Charminar

Malakpet – Existing Circle Office, Malakpet

Moosarambagh – Moosarambagh Ward Office

Santhoshnagar – Existing Circle Office, Santhoshnagar

Yakutpura – Charminar Zonal Office

Malkajgiri Zone

Zonal Office: Municipal Office, Malkajgiri

Alwal – Existing Circle Office, Alwal

Bowenpally – Secunderabad Zonal Office

Keesara – Keesara Ward Office

Malkajgiri – Existing Circle Office, Malkajgiri

Moula Ali – Model Market, Moula Ali

Uppal Zone

Zonal Office: Municipal Office, Uppal

Boduppal – Existing Municipal Office, Boduppal

Ghatkesar – Existing Municipal Office, Ghatkesar

Kapra – Existing Circle Office, Kapra

Nacharam – Kapra Circle Office

Uppal – Existing Circle Office, Uppal

LB Nagar Zone

Zonal Office: Existing Zonal Office, Gaddianaram

Hayathnagar – Existing Circle Office, Hayathnagar

LB Nagar – Existing Circle Office, LB Nagar

Nagole – Pedda Amberpet Municipal Office

Saroornagar – Existing Circle Office, Saroornagar

Shamshabad Zone

Zonal Office: Municipal Office, Shamshabad

Adibatla – Existing Municipal Office, Adibatla

Badangpet – Existing Municipal Office, Badangpet

Jalpally – Existing Municipal Office, Jalpally

Shamshabad – Existing Municipal Office, Shamshabad

Secunderabad Zone

Zonal Office: Existing Zonal Office, Secunderabad

Amberpet – Existing Circle Office, Amberpet

Kavadiguda – Domalguda Ward Office

Mettuguda – Zonal Office, Secunderabad

Musheerabad – 6th Floor, GHMC Office Complex, Opp GPO, Abids

Tarnaka – 4th Floor, Existing GHMC Office

Golkonda Zone

Zonal Office: Municipal Office Parking Complex, Abids

Golkonda – Ward Office, Golkonda

Karwan – Existing Circle Office, Karwan

Goshamahal – Existing Circle Office, Goshamahal

Masab Tank – Existing Mehdipatnam Circle Office

Mehdipatnam – Gudimalkapur Ward Office

Khairatabad Zone

Zonal Office: Existing Zonal Office, Khairatabad

Ameerpet – Ameerpet Ward Office

Borbandha – Ward Office, Borbandha

Jubilee Hills – Existing Circle Office, Jubilee Hills

Khairatabad – Existing Circle Office, Khairatabad

Yousufguda – Existing Circle Office, Yousufguda

Rajendranagar Zone

Zonal Office: Municipal Office, Rajendranagar

Attapur – Old GP Office

Chandrayangutta – Existing Circle Office, Chandrayangutta

Falaknuma – Existing Circle Office, Falaknuma

Jangammet – Ward Office, Jangammet

Rajendranagar – Existing Circle Office, Rajendranagar

Bahadurpura – Chandulal Baradari Ward Office

Boost to Solid Waste Management

In parallel with the reorganisation, GHMC has posted 60 Deputy Executive Engineers to the Solid Waste Management wing. The move is aimed at strengthening sanitation infrastructure, improving waste collection efficiency and ensuring better civic services in newly added municipal areas.