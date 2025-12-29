Hyderabad: GHMC Announces Locations of 12 Zonal and 60 Circle Offices After Expansion
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has released the complete list of its newly reorganised 12 Zonal offices and 60 Circle offices following the merger of 27 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) into its jurisdiction.
Earlier, GHMC operated with 6 Zones, 30 Circles and 150 Wards. After the expansion, the civic body now functions with 12 Zones, 60 Circles and 300 Wards, significantly enhancing its administrative reach across Greater Hyderabad.
The new postings were announced on December 27, with the objective of strengthening solid waste management operations and ensuring efficient service delivery in the expanded municipal limits.
Serilingampally Zone
Zonal Office: Existing Zonal Office, Serilingampally
- Ameenpur – Existing Municipal Office, Ameenpur
- Miyapur – Chandanagar Circle Office
- Narsingi – Manikonda Municipal Office
- Patancheru – Existing Municipal Office, Tellapur
- Serilingampally – Existing Zonal Office, Serilingampally
Kukatpally Zone
Zonal Office: Existing Zonal Office, Kukatpally
- Alwyn Colony – Hydernagar Ward Office
- Kukatpally – Existing Circle Office, Kukatpally
- Madhapur – Ward Office, Mayur Nagar
- Moosapet – Existing Circle Office, Moosapet
Qutbullapur Zone
Zonal Office: Municipal Office, Qutbullapur
- Gajularamaram – Ward Office, Gajularamaram
- Chintal – Ward Office, Chintal
- Medchal – Existing Municipal Office, Medchal
- Kompally – Existing Municipal Office, Kompally
- Jeedimetla – Municipal Office, Qutbullapur
Charminar Zone
Zonal Office: Existing Zonal Office, Charminar
- Nizampet – Existing Municipal Office, Nizampet
- Dindigal – Existing Municipal Office, Dindigal
- Charminar – Existing Circle Office, Charminar
- Malakpet – Existing Circle Office, Malakpet
- Moosarambagh – Moosarambagh Ward Office
- Santhoshnagar – Existing Circle Office, Santhoshnagar
- Yakutpura – Charminar Zonal Office
Malkajgiri Zone
Zonal Office: Municipal Office, Malkajgiri
- Alwal – Existing Circle Office, Alwal
- Bowenpally – Secunderabad Zonal Office
- Keesara – Keesara Ward Office
- Malkajgiri – Existing Circle Office, Malkajgiri
- Moula Ali – Model Market, Moula Ali
Uppal Zone
Zonal Office: Municipal Office, Uppal
- Boduppal – Existing Municipal Office, Boduppal
- Ghatkesar – Existing Municipal Office, Ghatkesar
- Kapra – Existing Circle Office, Kapra
- Nacharam – Kapra Circle Office
- Uppal – Existing Circle Office, Uppal
LB Nagar Zone
Zonal Office: Existing Zonal Office, Gaddianaram
- Hayathnagar – Existing Circle Office, Hayathnagar
- LB Nagar – Existing Circle Office, LB Nagar
- Nagole – Pedda Amberpet Municipal Office
- Saroornagar – Existing Circle Office, Saroornagar
Shamshabad Zone
Zonal Office: Municipal Office, Shamshabad
- Adibatla – Existing Municipal Office, Adibatla
- Badangpet – Existing Municipal Office, Badangpet
- Jalpally – Existing Municipal Office, Jalpally
- Shamshabad – Existing Municipal Office, Shamshabad
Secunderabad Zone
Zonal Office: Existing Zonal Office, Secunderabad
- Amberpet – Existing Circle Office, Amberpet
- Kavadiguda – Domalguda Ward Office
- Mettuguda – Zonal Office, Secunderabad
- Musheerabad – 6th Floor, GHMC Office Complex, Opp GPO, Abids
- Tarnaka – 4th Floor, Existing GHMC Office
Golkonda Zone
Zonal Office: Municipal Office Parking Complex, Abids
- Golkonda – Ward Office, Golkonda
- Karwan – Existing Circle Office, Karwan
- Goshamahal – Existing Circle Office, Goshamahal
- Masab Tank – Existing Mehdipatnam Circle Office
- Mehdipatnam – Gudimalkapur Ward Office
Khairatabad Zone
Zonal Office: Existing Zonal Office, Khairatabad
- Ameerpet – Ameerpet Ward Office
- Borbandha – Ward Office, Borbandha
- Jubilee Hills – Existing Circle Office, Jubilee Hills
- Khairatabad – Existing Circle Office, Khairatabad
- Yousufguda – Existing Circle Office, Yousufguda
Rajendranagar Zone
Zonal Office: Municipal Office, Rajendranagar
- Attapur – Old GP Office
- Chandrayangutta – Existing Circle Office, Chandrayangutta
- Falaknuma – Existing Circle Office, Falaknuma
- Jangammet – Ward Office, Jangammet
- Rajendranagar – Existing Circle Office, Rajendranagar
- Bahadurpura – Chandulal Baradari Ward Office
Boost to Solid Waste Management
In parallel with the reorganisation, GHMC has posted 60 Deputy Executive Engineers to the Solid Waste Management wing. The move is aimed at strengthening sanitation infrastructure, improving waste collection efficiency and ensuring better civic services in newly added municipal areas.