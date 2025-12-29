Hyderabad: GHMC Announces Locations of 12 Zonal and 60 Circle Offices After Expansion

Dec 29, 2025, 12:07 IST
- Sakshi Post

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has released the complete list of its newly reorganised 12 Zonal offices and 60 Circle offices following the merger of 27 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) into its jurisdiction.

Earlier, GHMC operated with 6 Zones, 30 Circles and 150 Wards. After the expansion, the civic body now functions with 12 Zones, 60 Circles and 300 Wards, significantly enhancing its administrative reach across Greater Hyderabad.

The new postings were announced on December 27, with the objective of strengthening solid waste management operations and ensuring efficient service delivery in the expanded municipal limits.

Serilingampally Zone

Zonal Office: Existing Zonal Office, Serilingampally

  • Ameenpur – Existing Municipal Office, Ameenpur
  • Miyapur – Chandanagar Circle Office
  • Narsingi – Manikonda Municipal Office
  • Patancheru – Existing Municipal Office, Tellapur
  • Serilingampally – Existing Zonal Office, Serilingampally

Kukatpally Zone

Zonal Office: Existing Zonal Office, Kukatpally

  • Alwyn Colony – Hydernagar Ward Office
  • Kukatpally – Existing Circle Office, Kukatpally
  • Madhapur – Ward Office, Mayur Nagar
  • Moosapet – Existing Circle Office, Moosapet

Qutbullapur Zone

Zonal Office: Municipal Office, Qutbullapur

  • Gajularamaram – Ward Office, Gajularamaram
  • Chintal – Ward Office, Chintal
  • Medchal – Existing Municipal Office, Medchal
  • Kompally – Existing Municipal Office, Kompally
  • Jeedimetla – Municipal Office, Qutbullapur

Charminar Zone

Zonal Office: Existing Zonal Office, Charminar

  • Nizampet – Existing Municipal Office, Nizampet
  • Dindigal – Existing Municipal Office, Dindigal
  • Charminar – Existing Circle Office, Charminar
  • Malakpet – Existing Circle Office, Malakpet
  • Moosarambagh – Moosarambagh Ward Office
  • Santhoshnagar – Existing Circle Office, Santhoshnagar
  • Yakutpura – Charminar Zonal Office

Malkajgiri Zone

Zonal Office: Municipal Office, Malkajgiri

  • Alwal – Existing Circle Office, Alwal
  • Bowenpally – Secunderabad Zonal Office
  • Keesara – Keesara Ward Office
  • Malkajgiri – Existing Circle Office, Malkajgiri
  • Moula Ali – Model Market, Moula Ali

Uppal Zone

Zonal Office: Municipal Office, Uppal

  • Boduppal – Existing Municipal Office, Boduppal
  • Ghatkesar – Existing Municipal Office, Ghatkesar
  • Kapra – Existing Circle Office, Kapra
  • Nacharam – Kapra Circle Office
  • Uppal – Existing Circle Office, Uppal

LB Nagar Zone

Zonal Office: Existing Zonal Office, Gaddianaram

  • Hayathnagar – Existing Circle Office, Hayathnagar
  • LB Nagar – Existing Circle Office, LB Nagar
  • Nagole – Pedda Amberpet Municipal Office
  • Saroornagar – Existing Circle Office, Saroornagar

Shamshabad Zone

Zonal Office: Municipal Office, Shamshabad

  • Adibatla – Existing Municipal Office, Adibatla
  • Badangpet – Existing Municipal Office, Badangpet
  • Jalpally – Existing Municipal Office, Jalpally
  • Shamshabad – Existing Municipal Office, Shamshabad

Secunderabad Zone

Zonal Office: Existing Zonal Office, Secunderabad

  • Amberpet – Existing Circle Office, Amberpet
  • Kavadiguda – Domalguda Ward Office
  • Mettuguda – Zonal Office, Secunderabad
  • Musheerabad – 6th Floor, GHMC Office Complex, Opp GPO, Abids
  • Tarnaka – 4th Floor, Existing GHMC Office

Golkonda Zone

Zonal Office: Municipal Office Parking Complex, Abids

  • Golkonda – Ward Office, Golkonda
  • Karwan – Existing Circle Office, Karwan
  • Goshamahal – Existing Circle Office, Goshamahal
  • Masab Tank – Existing Mehdipatnam Circle Office
  • Mehdipatnam – Gudimalkapur Ward Office

Khairatabad Zone

Zonal Office: Existing Zonal Office, Khairatabad

  • Ameerpet – Ameerpet Ward Office
  • Borbandha – Ward Office, Borbandha
  • Jubilee Hills – Existing Circle Office, Jubilee Hills
  • Khairatabad – Existing Circle Office, Khairatabad
  • Yousufguda – Existing Circle Office, Yousufguda

Rajendranagar Zone

Zonal Office: Municipal Office, Rajendranagar

  • Attapur – Old GP Office
  • Chandrayangutta – Existing Circle Office, Chandrayangutta
  • Falaknuma – Existing Circle Office, Falaknuma
  • Jangammet – Ward Office, Jangammet
  • Rajendranagar – Existing Circle Office, Rajendranagar
  • Bahadurpura – Chandulal Baradari Ward Office

Boost to Solid Waste Management

In parallel with the reorganisation, GHMC has posted 60 Deputy Executive Engineers to the Solid Waste Management wing. The move is aimed at strengthening sanitation infrastructure, improving waste collection efficiency and ensuring better civic services in newly added municipal areas.


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