Hyderabad Weather: Cold Wave to Persist for 7 Days, Fog Alerts Issued

Hyderabad residents should brace for another week of chilly weather, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting continued cold and foggy conditions across the city. Similar weather patterns are also expected across several districts of Telangana.

Temperatures dip sharply

Minimum temperatures in many parts of Hyderabad have already dropped below 13°C, including areas like Tirumalagiri, Maredpally, Charminar, Shaikpet, Asifnagar, and Nampally. In several districts outside the city, the cold has been even harsher, with temperatures slipping below 10°C. Kumuram Bheem district recorded the lowest temperature so far at 6.9°C.

According to the Telangana weatherman — known for accurate local forecasts — the intense cold wave is likely to persist until December 31. After that, temperatures are expected to stabilize and return to normal winter levels. Despite the chill, IMD Hyderabad has not issued any official cold-wave alert.

Foggy mornings to continue

The IMD has forecast foggy to misty conditions in Hyderabad through December 28, particularly during nighttime and early morning hours. Visibility may remain low during these periods, although no formal advisory has been issued regarding cold-related risks.

With extended cold and fog ahead, residents are advised to plan travel carefully, especially late at night and early in the morning, and take necessary precautions to stay safe in the chilly weather.