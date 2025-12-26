December 24 School Holiday due to Fourth Saturday!

Many parents and students are wondering whether December 27 is a school holiday, as the date falls on the fourth Saturday and comes just after Christmas.

The simple answer is no, December 27 is not a nationwide school holiday.

In most states across India, schools are open on December 27, even though it is a Saturday. Many schools, especially in southern and central states, treat this day as a regular working day, as Christmas holidays have already ended.

However, some schools will remain closed due to ongoing winter vacations or cold wave conditions, mainly in northern parts of the country. States and regions such as Delhi, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, and West Bengal have announced winter or year-end breaks, which may include December 27.

In states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, most schools are functioning normally on December 27 unless individual schools have declared extended holidays.

Parents and students are advised to check official school notices or messages for confirmation, as holiday decisions can vary by state, district, and school management.

In short: December 27 is a working day for most schools, with closures limited to select regions observing winter vacations.

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