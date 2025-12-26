Banks Holiday on December 27 for fourth Saturday, but Online Services Available – Full Details

Customers planning bank-related work on December 27 should be aware that banks will remain closed tomorrow, as the date falls on the fourth Saturday of the month. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, banks across the country do not operate on the second and fourth Saturdays, in addition to Sundays.

Why Banks Are Closed on December 27

Under the RBI’s banking schedule, all public sector banks, private banks, cooperative banks, and regional rural banks observe a holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Since December 27 is the fourth Saturday, no in-branch banking services will be available.

This closure applies nationwide and is part of the regular monthly holiday pattern, regardless of local events or market conditions.

What Services Will Be Unavailable

With bank branches shut, customers will not be able to access services such as:

Cash deposits and withdrawals at counters

Cheque clearing and in-branch transactions

Passbook updates and document verification

Digital Banking Services Remain Available

Even though physical branches will be closed, customers can continue to use online and digital banking services, including:

Internet and mobile banking

ATM services

UPI transactions

Debit and credit card payments

These services will function as usual, allowing customers to carry out essential financial transactions without visiting a branch.

When Will Banks Reopen?

Bank branches will reopen on Monday, December 29, after the weekend break. Normal banking operations will resume, and customers can visit their branches for in-person services.

Weekend Bank Holiday Reminder

Weekend bank holidays are fixed and announced well in advance to ensure smooth banking operations and settlements. Customers are advised to plan branch visits accordingly to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

With December 27 being the fourth Saturday, banks across India will remain closed, offering customers a brief pause before normal operations resume at the start of the new week.

Also read: Pongal 2026 Dates: Four-Day Festival Rituals and Significance Explained