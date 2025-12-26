Bad Girlz New Shows, Screens Being Added After Demand - Makers at Success Meet

'Bad Girlz', directed by Phani Pradeep Dhulipudi of '30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela' fame, is running successfully in theatres. The film is produced under the banners of Prashvitha Entertainment, Neeli Neeli Aakasam Creations, and NVL Creations. Anchal Gowda, Payal Chengappa, Roshini, Yashna, Rohan Surya, Moin and Rohan Surya are the main actors in 'Bad Girlz'.

Producers Sasidhar Nalla, Emmadi Soma Narsaiah, Ramisetti Rambabu, and Ravula Ramesh have stated that they have added extra shows in response to the growing demand from the audience.

Director Phani Pradeep Dhulipudi (Munna) said that the film may be short in length, but it is very big in terms of content. "The main strengths of this movie are Anup Rubens’ music and Chandrabose’s lyrics. Because of these two reasons, everyone is liking our movie even more. I had told people to come to the theater only if they liked our teaser, songs, and trailer. 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela, which was released during the pandemic, became a big hit. My new film, Bad Girlz, is a hit as well. Our producers especially believed that we could score a hit no matter how much competition there is, and that has now come true. At present, the producers are working on increasing the number of theaters. We made this film with a lot of honesty. This is a film made for girls. If Jathi Ratnalu were made with girls as lead actors, our film would be like that. If you liked Jathi Ratnalu and MAD, you will like our movie too. Please continue to support our film in the same way,” he said.

Producer Sasidhar Nalla thanked the audience and said, "Every actor stood by us with great support. I am receiving calls from theaters asking us to increase the number of shows and screens. Despite stiff competition, you have turned our small film into a wonderful success. Thanks to everyone who is encouraging our movie."

Producer Ramisetti Rambabu described his movie as the result of hard work. "With good content, we brought a very good film to the audience. Believing that it was a good movie, we released it amid heavy competition and achieved success. Thanks to Anup Rubens and Chandrabose garu for standing by our film. Based on the growing demand, we are increasing the number of screens and shows,” he added.

Rohan Surya described the film as the foundation of his film journey. "The director narrated the story in a wonderful way. When I was told that Anup Rubens was composing the music and Chandrabose was writing the lyrics, I decided immediately to do the film. This is just the beginning for me. I am happy that the film is receiving such a good response. Please continue to support our team in the same way,” he added.

Payal Chengappa said, “Thanks to the director and producers for giving me such a good role. The first half feels like youth-oriented content, while the entire second half is emotional and suitable for the whole family to watch together. Everyone who has watched our movie is getting emotional and even shedding tears. It has connected emotionally with everyone. This is my debut film. Please support our movie."

Roshini said, “Thanks to the director and producers for giving me the character of Roji Reddy. The audience is encouraging the film ‘Bad Girlz’. This is a movie that every girl and every family should watch. It has all kinds of elements. I am very happy to be part of such a film."

Moin said that the film is being liked by audiences from all sections. "Thanks to director Munna garu for casting me in this film. Thanks to everyone who supported me on this journey. Our movie is getting very good word of mouth. I request the media to help take this film to even more people,” he said.

Anup Rubens said, “Everyone knows how big a hit the song ‘Neeli Neeli Aakasam’ became. The songs in this film are also receiving a very good response. Everyone who has watched the movie is giving positive feedback. With strong content, Munna garu has scored another hit. Based on the growing demand, shows and screens are being increased again. I hope the media continues to support us in the same way."

Editor Bontala Nageswara Reddy said, “Munna garu has made this film wonderfully. He has beautifully presented comedy and emotions. The artists have performed very well. This is a very good film, and I request everyone to support it even more."