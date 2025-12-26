AP Sankranti Holidays 2026: January 10 to January 18, 9 Days Break For Schools, Colleges

The Andhra Pradesh Education Department has officially announced Sankranti holidays for all government and private schools across the state. According to the schedule released on Wednesday, educational institutions will remain closed from January 10 to January 18, marking a nine-day festive break.

Classes are set to resume on January 19, officials confirmed. The holiday schedule applies uniformly to all schools in the state, ensuring students and teachers receive time off to celebrate the festival with their families.

The Sankranti break is one of the longest seasonal holidays in the academic calendar and comes ahead of key term assessments in several districts. Authorities have urged schools to complete pending academic activities before the vacation period begins.