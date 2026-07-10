Car Crashes Into Tollywood Actor Dharma's House in Hyderabad

A late-night road accident in Hyderabad's Film Nagar created panic after a speeding car lost control and rammed into the residence of Tollywood actor Dharma. Fortunately, no one inside the house was injured, though the property suffered significant damage.

According to initial reports, a group of youngsters was travelling in the car when the driver allegedly lost control due to overspeeding. The vehicle veered off the road and crashed through the entrance gate before hitting the compound wall of the actor's house.

The loud impact alerted nearby residents, who rushed to the spot. Many locals suspect that the occupants of the car may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, although this has not been officially confirmed.

Following the incident, members of Dharma's family filed a complaint with the Film Nagar Police. Officers quickly reached the scene, took the occupants of the vehicle into custody, and began an investigation.

Police are examining all possible angles to determine the exact cause of the crash. Authorities are reportedly conducting tests to find out whether the driver had consumed alcohol and are also reviewing CCTV footage from the area to reconstruct the sequence of events.

An official statement detailing the cause of the accident and the legal action against the driver is yet to be released. A case has been registered, and the investigation is currently underway.

Actor #Dharma 's home in Film Nagar was struck by a car that was allegedly driven by #drunk young people after the driver lost control due to speeding. The actor's family filed a police complaint after the car crashed into the house. pic.twitter.com/hhMSIAbB63 — Mohd Lateef Babla (@lateefbabla) July 10, 2026

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