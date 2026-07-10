Bonalu 2026: Hyderabad Police Hold Security Meeting

The Hyderabad Police have stepped up preparations for the Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu Jatara 2026 by holding a high-level coordination meeting to review security and civic arrangements ahead of the annual festival in Secunderabad.

The meeting took place at the Viswakarma Function Hall under the Mahankali Police Station limits and was led by Secunderabad Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rakshita Krishnamurthy, IPS. Senior police officials, government department representatives, and members of the Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Temple Committee participated in the discussions.

Festival organizers, including representatives of Palaharam Bandi processions, Thotela organizers, welcome stage committees, and other volunteers, also attended the meeting to coordinate preparations for the celebrations.

Officials reviewed key arrangements related to crowd management, traffic regulation, security deployment, sanitation, emergency services, and public safety. The objective is to ensure that devotees can participate in the Bonalu festivities without any inconvenience.

During the meeting, DCP Rakshita Krishnamurthy emphasized the need for close coordination between government departments and festival organizers. She instructed all concerned officials to complete their assigned responsibilities well before the celebrations begin and ensure that every required facility is in place.

Hyderabad Police also reaffirmed their commitment to providing a safe, secure, and well-organized environment for thousands of devotees expected to attend the Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu Jatara 2026.

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