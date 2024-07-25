Former Indonesian Vice-President passes away

Jakarta, July 25 (IANS) Indonesia's former Vice-President Hamzah Haz has passed away at the age of 84 at his house in central Jakarta.

Haz died on Wednesday morning. He had served as the country's Vice-President under former President Megawati Sukarnoputri from 2001 to 2004, Xinhua news agency reported.

President Joko Widodo has expressed condolences over the death of the former Vice-President and paid his last respects at the funeral home in central Jakarta.

