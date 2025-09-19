Zubeen Garg's Tragic Death Puts Spotlight on Safe Scuba Diving Practices

The sudden demise of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has cast a shadow of grief across India, with early reports suggesting the accident occurred during a scuba diving session in Singapore.

The 52-year-old had traveled to Singapore specifically for the North East India Festival at Suntec, scheduled for September 20-21. It has been learned that emergency responders quickly pulled him out of the water and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where medical teams attempted intensive life-saving measures. Despite their efforts, doctors were unable to revive the cultural icon.

While details continue to emerge, the incident has renewed attention on the safety protocols every diver — beginner or seasoned — must follow before taking the plunge.

Scuba diving, celebrated for its breathtaking encounters with marine life and underwater landscapes, carries inherent risks if precautions are ignored. Experts emphasize that adherence to safety guidelines can mean the difference between an unforgettable experience and tragedy.

Planning a Scuba Diving Trip? Follow These Essential Do’s & Don’ts

What You Should Do

Get certified: Always undergo professional training from recognized scuba diving schools before attempting dives. Check equipment: Inspect tanks, regulators, masks, and fins thoroughly before entering the water. Dive with a buddy: Never dive alone. A partner can be crucial in emergencies. Ascend slowly: Follow the “safety stop” rule to avoid decompression sickness. Know your limits: Stick to depths and conditions you are trained for, and communicate with your instructor regularly.

List of Don'ts

Don’t ignore health conditions: Avoid diving if you have respiratory, cardiac, or sinus issues. Don’t panic underwater: Stay calm, conserve energy, and signal for help if needed. Don’t consume alcohol or drugs: These impair judgment and increase the risk of accidents. Don’t overexert: Maintain steady breathing and avoid unnecessary movements. Don’t neglect weather updates: Strong currents or storms can drastically increase risks.

Zubeen Garg’s death is a reminder that even leisure activities can turn perilous if safeguards are overlooked. As fans mourn the loss of a cultural icon, diving instructors stress that prioritizing safety is essential — not just for professionals, but for every tourist drawn to the deep sea.