Mirai BO Collection: Teja Sajja Sets New Record in US

Superhero Teja Sajja is on a dream run at the global box office. His latest fantasy adventure Mirai has stormed past $2.5 million in the United States within just eight days and is now marching toward the $3 million milestone. After the historic success of HanuMan, Teja has once again delivered a $2.5 million-plus US grosser, a rare feat previously achieved only by Prabhas and NTR. The Mirai team is currently touring in the US and soaking in the film’s stupendous reception.

In India, Mirai continues to ride on incredible momentum. On its eighth day alone, over 1.2 lakh tickets were sold on BookMyShow, underscoring its sustained craze among audiences. With this strong run, the film is inch­ing toward ₹150 crore worldwide gross, making it the biggest success of Teja’s career to date.

What makes this feat remarkable is Teja’s consistency. Having already delivered HanuMan—a $2.5 million-plus grosser in the US—the young actor has now repeated the achievement with Mirai, cementing his status as a bankable superstar in the fantasy-superhero genre.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Kriti Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, Mirai has turned into a hugely profitable venture for all stakeholders, from producers to distributors and exhibitors.

Directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, the film has won accolades for its grand scale, breathtaking visuals, and engaging narrative. With the trend indicating a terrific second week, Mirai is set to emerge as one of the defining blockbusters of 2025.