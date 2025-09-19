Sharwanand and Wife Rakshita Reddy Heading for Divorce? Separation Rumors Spark Buzz

Tollywood is buzzing with a viral rumor — all may not be well between actor Sharwanand and his wife Rakshita. Word on the street is that the couple, who tied the knot in a grand Jaipur wedding in 2023, are now living separately.

Sharwa married Rakshita, a software professional, just two years ago, and the couple even welcomed a baby girl last year. Fans admired them as a picture-perfect pair, which is why the sudden talk of rifts has left everyone stunned.

Sources claim the two have chosen to live apart “by mutual agreement,” without rushing into divorce. Their daughter reportedly shuttles between both parents — a few days with dad, a few with mom.

On social media, the chatter is non-stop, but no one really knows the truth. For now, Sharwa has kept mum — though a statement from him could silence the gossip.

Career-wise, Sharwanand was last seen in Oke Oka Jeevitham (2022) and later did Maname. He announced Bhogi as his next, but updates on the film’s shoot have been scarce.

Also read: Sharwanand and Wife Rakshita Reddy Adorable Moments with Daughter: See Pics