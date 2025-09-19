Beauty Movie Review and Rating: A Strong Message for Youngsters and Parents

Story

Set in Vizag, the film follows Alekhya (Neelakhi), a middle-class college student whose father Narayana (VK Naresh) works as a cab driver and mother (Vasuki) is a homemaker. Alekhya dreams of owning a scooter like her friends, and during this time she meets Arjun (Ankit Koya), a pet trainer who offers to teach her driving. Their friendship soon blossoms into love.

One night, while on a romantic video call with Arjun, Alekhya’s mother catches her. Overcome with fear, Alekhya runs away from home and pleads with Arjun to take her along. The couple heads to Hyderabad, with Narayana desperately following them in search of his daughter. From there, the story shifts gears—exploring Alekhya’s struggles in an unfamiliar city, her emotional dilemmas, and the mysteries around a third person trailing them.

Beauty Movie Review and Analysis

Beauty is positioned as a youthful romantic drama with a strong emotional core. At its heart, the film conveys a simple but powerful message: even when the world turns against you, a father’s love and protection remain unmatched. The film underlines how impulsive decisions taken at a young age—especially in the name of love—can cause deep pain for parents and put children into risky situations.

The first half focuses on middle-class family life, father-daughter bonding, and the romantic track between Alekhya and Arjun. The second half, however, delves into darker shades, highlighting the harsh realities young couples face after running away from home. While the story feels predictable and at times routine, the screenplay manages to hold interest with some touching emotional scenes.

Several sequences—Alekhya’s mother suddenly catching her on a romantic call, Narayana unknowingly giving his runaway daughter a cab ride, and contrasting flashbacks of her father dressing her as a child while she now romances her lover—strike an emotional chord.

That said, the narrative falters after the twist is revealed. The climax feels routine, and certain parts—like the realism of Arjun and Alekhya’s romance, the logic behind the “third person” subplot, and the justification for the video call conflict—lack conviction. A stronger and more impactful ending would have elevated the film’s message.

Performances

The standout performance comes from Neelakhi, who brings Alekhya to life with remarkable naturalism. Young female audiences, especially students, are likely to connect with her character. Ankit Koya delivers a sincere performance as Arjun, though his role could have been written with more depth. VK Naresh, as the middle-class father, is outstanding—his portrayal evokes empathy and anchors the film emotionally. Vasuki as the mother, along with Sonia, Nandagopal, Murali Dhar Goud, and Prasad Behera, lend solid support.

Technical Aspects

Vijay Bulganin’s music is one of the film’s biggest strengths. The songs are melodious and the background score lifts the emotional weight of several scenes. Sai Kumar Dara’s cinematography is pleasing, while editor S.B. Uddhav could have trimmed the second half for a tighter pace. The production values are decent, giving the film a polished feel.

Verdict

Beauty is a mix of familiar storytelling and heartfelt emotions. While the narrative is predictable and occasionally loses steam, the strong performances—particularly by Neelakhi and VK Naresh—and a father-daughter emotional track make it worth a watch. It carries an important message for both youngsters and parents, even if the storytelling doesn’t always break new ground.