Will Allu Arjun Star in Basil Joseph’s Next Film?

There has been a lot of talk online that Allu Arjun might work with Basil Joseph on a new movie, sometimes called AA25. Many fans are curious about it.

Reports say that Basil Joseph did share a story idea with Allu Arjun, and the actor liked the story. But the film is not officially confirmed yet. The project is still in the very early and uncertain stage. Some people think the story might not fit Allu Arjun’s current star image, so things are still unclear.

There is no official announcement that the film will start shooting soon with Allu Arjun. If this plan doesn’t happen, the production company may take the story forward with another lead actor.

Right now, the idea of an Allu Arjun–Basil Joseph movie is just talk and speculation, and fans will have to wait for an official update. The makers are also expected to share news about Allu Arjun’s confirmed next movie with director Atlee on his birthday.