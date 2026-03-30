Telangana Intermediate Results 2026: Check Expected Date and Steps

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is likely to announce the Telangana Intermediate Results 2026 for both 1st Year and 2nd Year students around April 5, 2026. With the evaluation process nearing completion, students across the state are eagerly waiting for the official result declaration.

TS Inter Exams 2026 Overview

This year, the Intermediate examinations were conducted smoothly across Telangana:

1st Year Exams: February 25 to March 17, 2026

2nd Year Exams: February 26 to March 18, 2026

Following the completion of exams, answer sheet evaluation began at multiple centers and is now in its final stages.

Result Date Expectation

Based on current updates, the board is expected to release results in the first week of April, most likely on or around April 5, 2026. However, students should note that the final date will be confirmed only through an official announcement by TSBIE.

Where to Check TS Inter Results 2026

Students will be able to access their marks online through the official result portals once declared.

Steps to Check TS Inter Results 2026

Follow these simple steps to check your result:

Visit the official results website

Click on “TS Inter 1st Year Results 2026” or “TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2026”

Enter your Hall Ticket Number

Click on Submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download or print a copy for future use

Important Advice for Students

Keep your hall ticket number ready before checking the results

Verify all details mentioned in the marks memo

In case of discrepancies, contact your college or board officials

Conclusion

With the evaluation process almost complete, Telangana Intermediate students can expect their results soon. The first week of April will be crucial for lakhs of students awaiting their marks and planning their next academic steps.

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