Priyadarshi Bags Disaster at Box Office

Priyadarshi, who proved his mettle as a dependable supporting actor, gradually transitioned into a lead role. As a protagonist, he delivered notable box-office successes with films like Jathi Ratnalu, Court and Balagam. However, some of his recent choices have backfired, resulting in a series of disappointing outings.

His latest release, Suyodhana, has turned out to be a major disaster, with many audiences seemingly unaware of its theatrical release. While his earlier films like Sarangapani Jathakam and Mithra Mandali underperformed at the box office, they at least registered a presence among moviegoers. Premante, too, garnered decent word-of-mouth but failed to translate that into theatrical success, finding some traction later on OTT.

In contrast, Suyodhana stands as his most underwhelming release to date.

At this juncture, Priyadarshi may need to introspect and reassess his choice of scripts and projects. Without a course correction, both his theatrical pull and OTT prospects could face a significant setback.