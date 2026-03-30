March 31 Bank Holiday for Mahavir Jayanti?

Confusion among customers has increased regarding bank holidays at the end of March, especially around Mahavir Jayanti. While the festival is traditionally observed on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, the holiday schedule varies across states, leading to uncertainty about bank operations.

Are Banks Closed on March 31, 2026?

Banks will remain closed on March 31, 2026, in several states where Mahavir Jayanti is officially observed as a public holiday. As per the Reserve Bank of India holiday calendar, closures depend on regional observances.

However, not all states will observe a bank holiday on this date. In some regions, including New Delhi and states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, banks are expected to remain open on March 31, as the holiday is not uniformly लागू.

Why the Confusion?

The confusion arises mainly because the Karnataka government has shifted the Mahavir Jayanti holiday from March 31 to March 30, 2026. As a result:

Banks in Karnataka are closed on March 30

Banks in many other states may observe the holiday on March 31

This state-wise variation has led to mixed information among customers.

End of Financial Year Factor

March 31 also marks the end of the financial year 2025–26, which is typically a crucial working day for banks. In states where the holiday is not observed, banks will remain open to complete year-end financial activities.

What Should Customers Do?

Customers are advised to:

Check with their local bank branch for confirmation

Use online banking, mobile apps, and ATMs for urgent transactions

Plan important financial activities to avoid delays

Conclusion

Bank operations on March 31, 2026, will not be uniform across India. While some states will observe a holiday for Mahavir Jayanti, others will continue normal banking services due to financial year-end requirements. It is always best to verify the holiday status locally before planning a bank visit.

Also read: Gold Rates Today Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru – March 30, 2026