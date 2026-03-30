Income Tax Department to Track High Credit Card Spending

A new tax law in India called the Income Tax Act, 2025 will start from April 1, 2026. Under this law, the government will check financial transactions more closely to fight fraud and tax evasion.

One important point is about credit card use. If someone spends very large amounts on a credit card or pays off the credit card bill with cash, the Income Tax Department may notice and investigate.

The department is expected to watch credit card transactions more carefully, especially when the spending is much higher than what a person shows as income in their tax returns.

People are advised to keep clear records of their income and expenses so they can explain any big credit card spending if needed.5