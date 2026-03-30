Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Check What Will Be Closed on March 31 Across India

Mahavir Jayanti is an important festival for the Jain community. In 2026, it will be celebrated on March 31. The day marks the birth of Lord Mahavir.

It is a public holiday in India, so many places will remain closed. Government offices, schools, colleges, and most banks will not be working on this day. The stock market will also remain closed.

However, in some states, the holiday date may be slightly different. People are advised to check local announcements to confirm.

Overall, Mahavir Jayanti is a day of religious importance and a holiday for many across the country.