Why Trisha Ended Her Engagement With Varun Manian Is Trending Again

Actress Trisha Krishnan is once again making headlines as old comments about her broken engagement have resurfaced online. The discussion started again after recent rumours linked her with actor Vijay following their appearance at a wedding reception in Chennai.

Back in 2015, Trisha got engaged to businessman Varun Manian. Fans expected the actress to get married soon, but the engagement was called off within a few months. At that time, many people wondered what had happened between the couple.

Later, Trisha revealed the reason in an interview. She said the man she was supposed to marry wanted her to stop acting after marriage. However, Trisha decided not to leave her film career and instead chose to end the engagement.

The actress explained that cinema is a very important part of her life. She also said she wants to continue acting for as long as possible and does not see herself staying away from films.

Her old interview is now going viral again because many people relate to the situation. Social media users are discussing whether someone should give up their dreams or career for love and marriage.

Some people believe relationships need sacrifices, while others feel nobody should be forced to leave behind something they truly love. Many fans praised Trisha for staying true to herself and following her passion.

Even after many years, Trisha remains one of the leading actresses in South Indian cinema. Meanwhile, rumours about her bond with Vijay continue to create buzz online, although neither of them has reacted to the speculation.