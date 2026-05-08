Hyderabad Student Stabbed to Death in Chilkalguda Over Love Affair

A brutal murder in Hyderabad has shocked residents after a young engineering student was allegedly stabbed to death in public late Thursday night. The incident, which reportedly took place in the Chilkalguda area of Secunderabad, is believed to be linked to a long-standing relationship dispute.

The victim, identified as Yuvan, was a fourth-year B.Tech student and a resident of Yapral in Alwal. According to police sources, he had come to Chilkalguda to meet friends and was watching a cricket match on his phone near a roadside area when the attack occurred.

Witnesses said a group of men arrived on motorcycles and suddenly pulled the student away before attacking him with knives. Panic spread in the area as his friends ran for safety during the assault. Yuvan sustained multiple stab injuries and reportedly died on the spot before help could arrive.

Doctors at Gandhi Hospital, where the body was shifted for postmortem, reportedly found nearly 15 stab wounds on his body, including injuries to the head, neck, and hands.

Investigators believe the murder was triggered by a personal relationship issue. Police said Yuvan had reportedly been in a relationship with a local woman for nearly five years. Though family elders had earlier intervened and settled disputes between the two sides, tensions allegedly continued.

According to preliminary findings, the woman had contacted Yuvan and asked him to come to Chilkalguda on Thursday. Police suspect that her brother, along with a group of associates, planned and carried out the fatal attack.

The murder sparked unrest in Chilkalguda on Friday morning, with the victim’s relatives and supporters gathering near the woman’s house demanding strict action against those responsible. Police faced resistance while trying to control the crowd, leading to a brief lathi charge to disperse protesters.

Security was tightened in surrounding areas such as Sitaphalmandi and Namalagundu to prevent further tension. Officials reportedly detained four suspects connected to the case, while members of the woman’s family are also being questioned.

The incident has triggered widespread shock and renewed concerns over rising violent crimes linked to personal disputes in urban areas.