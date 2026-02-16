Vijay Deverakonda - Rashmika Wedding, Reception Fixed: Card Leaked

The internet is abuzz once again with rumours surrounding the much-anticipated wedding of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Recently, what appears to be their wedding invitation card surfaced on social media, offering clues about the ceremony and post-wedding celebrations.

As per the leaked card, the couple are likely to wed on 26 February 2026 in a close-knit private ceremony, keeping the event away from the glare of the public eye. The early invitation leaks come even as neither star has officially announced the date.

The card also reveals plans for a grand reception in Hyderabad on 4 March 2026, where friends, film industry personalities, and well-wishers are expected to attend. The reception venue is reportedly the luxurious Taj Krishna Hotel, adding an element of glamour and scale to the celebrations.

With fans already flooding social media with excitement and admiration, the leaked details have stirred even more speculation about the wedding. Close sources indicate that the couple’s engagement was held privately in October 2025, and though the official announcement from the stars is still awaited, these leaks suggest the wedding plans are progressing steadily.

Despite the frenzy, the actors have maintained their silence, choosing to keep their personal lives private even as public curiosity grows.