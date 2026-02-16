22-Yr-Old Indian Student Saketh Sreenivasaiah Found Dead in US After Going Missing for 6 Days

A 22-year-old Indian student studying in the United States has been found dead six days after he was reported missing, the Consulate General of India in San Francisco confirmed. The deceased has been identified as Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a postgraduate student at the University of California, Berkeley.

According to official information, Saketh was reported missing on February 9 after he was last seen in the Berkeley area. Local authorities later recovered his body, and the development was confirmed to the Indian consulate by the police.

Expressing grief over the tragic incident, the Consulate General conveyed its condolences to Saketh’s family. In an official statement, the consulate said it is in constant contact with his family members and is extending full assistance, including coordinating with local authorities and helping with the process to send his mortal remains back to India.

Saketh was pursuing a Master’s degree in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at UC Berkeley. He had previously completed his BTech in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras in 2025. Known for his academic excellence, Saketh had expressed strong interest in advanced materials, semiconductors, and emerging technologies.

Reports indicate that he was last spotted near Lake Anza in Berkeley. Police had launched a search operation after he was reported missing and described him as being over six feet tall and weighing around 160 pounds. However, officials have not yet revealed further details about the circumstances surrounding his death, and the investigation is ongoing.

The incident has left the Indian student community and his family in deep shock, with authorities continuing to examine the case.