Video: D/O Prasad Rao Kanabadutaledhu Trailer - OTT Watch

The makers of D/O Prasad Rao Kanabadutaledhu have unveiled a powerful and tension-filled trailer, offering a compelling glimpse into the emotional crime thriller set to stream exclusively on ZEE5 from 27th February. Directed by Krishna Poluru and produced by K.V. Sri Ram under the banner of South India Screens, the Telugu Original series blends heartfelt emotion with layered investigative intrigue.

The trailer opens on an intimate and deeply personal note, capturing the warmth of a father-daughter relationship before shifting abruptly into anxiety and uncertainty. Portrayed by Rajiv Kanakala, Prasad Rao is introduced as a devoted father whose world is shaken when his daughter Swathi suddenly goes missing. The emotional contrast between affection and absence establishes the tone immediately — this is not merely a mystery, but a story rooted in love and loss.

Vasanthika plays Swathi, whose presence resonates throughout the narrative even in disappearance. The trailer carefully establishes her aspirations and the tenderness she shares with her father, making her absence feel profoundly unsettling. As the search intensifies, the narrative transitions into a gripping investigative track.

Uday Bhanu, portraying Investigation Officer Rebecca Joseph, brings authority and emotional sharpness to the case. A striking moment in the trailer suggests that while clues may seem visible, something essential is being overlooked — hinting at unexpected twists and layered revelations. The preview raises compelling questions: Was Swathi’s disappearance linked to her hostel life? Did something occur at her workplace? Is someone close to her involved? Each frame builds intrigue while carefully withholding answers.

The ensemble cast further deepens the narrative fabric. Gayatri Bhargavi and Hima Bindu contribute to the evolving emotional and investigative layers surrounding the central conflict, while Sri Ram Venkat appears in a significant role that adds dimension to the unfolding web of relationships.

The screenplay by Krishna Poluru is structured to escalate suspense gradually while remaining grounded in emotional authenticity. Dialogues by Maidala Shruti lend credibility and texture to character interactions, ensuring the drama feels lived-in rather than exaggerated. The background score composed by Sri Ram Maddury heightens tension with measured precision, amplifying both suspense and sentiment without overwhelming the narrative.

Technically, the series is shaped with clarity and rhythm. Editing by Chandrashekar G.V maintains narrative momentum, allowing key emotional beats to resonate while sustaining intrigue. Cinematography by Ram K Mahesh captures a visual landscape defined by unease and emotional fragility, reinforcing the psychological undercurrents that drive the story.

With its emotionally resonant core and suspense-driven structure, D/O Prasad Rao Kanabadutaledhu positions itself as more than a conventional crime thriller. It explores the unbreakable bond between a parent and child, the anguish of uncertainty, and the resilience that emerges when hope refuses to fade. By combining psychological depth with investigative tension, the series promises an experience that is both emotionally stirring and narratively compelling.

As a platform committed to elevating regional storytelling, ZEE5 continues to expand the scale and ambition of Telugu Originals. With D/O Prasad Rao Kanabadutaledhu, it reinforces its vision of presenting stories that are emotionally powerful, technically refined, and resonant with contemporary audiences.

D/O Prasad Rao Kanabadutaledhu premieres exclusively on ZEE5 on 27th February.

Watch D/O Prasad Rao Kanabadutaledhu Trailer